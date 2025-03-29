Left Menu

AVNL-OFMK Strengthens Healthcare for Veterans with Rs 32 Lakh MoU

Ordnance Factory Medak partners with HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area under a CSR initiative, signing an MoU to supply Rs 32 lakh worth of medical equipment to ECHS polyclinics. This collaboration aims to enhance healthcare services for veterans and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:56 IST
Visual from the MoU signing ceremony (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ordnance Factory Medak, a unit of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, has taken a significant step in its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, partnering with the HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area. The collaboration was solidified through a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing healthcare services for veterans.

The MoU was formalized by Vijaya K Dat, General Manager, AVNL-Ordnance Factory Medak, and Brigadier N. V. Nanjundeshwara, Deputy GOC, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area. The agreement facilitates the supply of Rs 32 lakh worth of medical equipment to Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme polyclinics, demonstrating a concerted effort to improve healthcare infrastructure for ex-servicemen and their families.

During the ceremony, Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding, praised the initiative and underscored the importance of such partnerships. The equipment provision, including Biochemistry Analysers and Dental X-ray machines, underscores AVNL's commitment to social responsibility and the well-being of the armed forces community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

