Retinal Insights: Predicting Stroke Risks through the Eyes

A study reveals that blood vessels in the eye's retina can predict stroke risk as accurately as traditional methods without invasive tests. Researchers identified a 'vascular fingerprint' comprising 29 indicators of blood vessel health. This non-invasive approach could revolutionize primary healthcare and is suitable for low-resource settings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:24 IST
In groundbreaking research, scientists have discovered that the blood vessels in the retina can predict the risk of stroke as accurately as traditional risk factors such as high cholesterol, all without invasive lab tests. The study, published in the journal 'Heart', introduces a 'vascular fingerprint' consisting of 29 indicators related to blood vessel health.

Researchers from institutions such as The Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital in Australia highlighted that the network of blood vessels in the retina mirrors those in the brain. This makes the retina an ideal candidate for assessing damage caused by chronic health conditions like diabetes. The method is both easy to implement and well-suited for primary healthcare in low-resource settings.

The study analyzed fundus images of 68,753 individuals in the UK Biobank dataset, identifying 29 indicators significantly associated with the risk of first-time stroke. These findings suggest that retinal vascular analysis offers a non-invasive and practical model for assessing stroke risk, outperforming traditional models and offering a significant advantage to primary healthcare providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

