Health Headlines: Major Deals, Rising Concerns, and Strategic Moves

Health news covers significant industry developments, including Eli Lilly's $2.5 billion acquisition of Scorpion Therapeutics and J&J's $14.6 billion purchase of Intra-Cellular Therapies. EU addresses China's restrictive medical device market practices, and Purdue's Sacklers revise opioid settlement offers. Rising autism rates and Indonesia's livestock vaccination efforts are also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant industry move, Eli Lilly announced plans to acquire Scorpion Therapeutics' experimental cancer therapy, STX-478, for $2.5 billion. This acquisition aims to bolster Eli Lilly's cancer treatment pipeline and follows early-stage trials for breast cancer and advanced solid tumors.

The European Commission has uncovered evidence suggesting that China limits access for EU medical device suppliers to its public tenders. This finding could potentially lead to countermeasures against Chinese suppliers in Europe as the EU considers its next steps.

Meanwhile, Purdue Pharma's Sackler family has agreed to increase their financial contribution to an opioid lawsuit settlement, raising the figure to $6.5 billion and potentially facing future litigation. This development was reported amidst ongoing confidential mediation discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

