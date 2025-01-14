Left Menu

Army Chief Unveils Cutting-Edge Prosthetic Lab, Inspires At Rehab Centre

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi inaugurated a new upper limb training lab at the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune, highlighting advancements in prosthetic care. He also visited the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre at Military Hospital, admiring residents' creativity and resilience, underscoring the Indian Army's commitment to rehabilitation and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:15 IST
Army Chief Unveils Cutting-Edge Prosthetic Lab, Inspires At Rehab Centre
General Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi inaugurated the latest upper limb training lab at Pune's Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) on Tuesday, marking another milestone in prosthetic care advancements.

During his visit, General Dwivedi was briefed on the centre's state-of-the-art computer-aided design and manufacturing workshops.

The newly constructed lab significantly enhances the centre's ability to provide custom rehabilitation for upper limb amputees. It is expected to strengthen the mission of offering top-notch care to soldiers and veterans.

In his visit to the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) at Military Hospital, Khadki, General Dwivedi interacted with patients, emphasizing the Indian Army's deep commitment to soldier welfare.

He praised the remarkable skills of the residents, notably their breathtaking mouth paintings, which serve as a testament to their perseverance and strength.

General Dwivedi applauded the enthusiasm among paraplegic soldiers, noting their achievements in painting and sports as inspiring examples of leadership and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025