Army Chief Unveils Cutting-Edge Prosthetic Lab, Inspires At Rehab Centre

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi inaugurated the latest upper limb training lab at Pune's Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) on Tuesday, marking another milestone in prosthetic care advancements.

During his visit, General Dwivedi was briefed on the centre's state-of-the-art computer-aided design and manufacturing workshops.

The newly constructed lab significantly enhances the centre's ability to provide custom rehabilitation for upper limb amputees. It is expected to strengthen the mission of offering top-notch care to soldiers and veterans.

In his visit to the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) at Military Hospital, Khadki, General Dwivedi interacted with patients, emphasizing the Indian Army's deep commitment to soldier welfare.

He praised the remarkable skills of the residents, notably their breathtaking mouth paintings, which serve as a testament to their perseverance and strength.

General Dwivedi applauded the enthusiasm among paraplegic soldiers, noting their achievements in painting and sports as inspiring examples of leadership and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)