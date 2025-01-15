Mysterious Village Deaths Prompt Urgent Investigation

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are grappling with the mysterious deaths of 14 individuals in the remote Badhal village of Rajouri district over the past month. The administration has called for a thorough analysis of reports from various institutions to identify the cause of these fatalities.

Preliminary findings point to the presence of neurotoxins in the victims, which are under deeper investigation to ascertain whether they are responsible for the deaths. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has directed health and police departments to collaborate closely in understanding the situation.

A series of measures, including deploying Rapid Response Teams and analyzing samples from affected individuals, animals, and water sources, are already in place. National health institutions are assisting in determining the real cause behind these tragic incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)