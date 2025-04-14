Gaza Crisis: Hospital Strikes Amid Escalation

In a surge of violence across Gaza, Israeli airstrikes hit a hospital and various sites, resulting in over 21 casualties, many of whom were children, as Israel promised to expand its military footprint in the region.

The recent attack on Gaza City's Al-Ahli Hospital, one in a series of devastating strikes, severely damaged critical healthcare facilities. The hospital, overseen by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, has drawn international concern, especially as the assault coincided with Palm Sunday.

Amid the turmoil, Israeli forces claim targeted strikes on Hamas command centers, although evidence remains disputed by Hamas. The humanitarian toll is significant, with over 50,000 Palestinians reported dead since the conflict reignited, casting a spotlight on the devastating human impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)