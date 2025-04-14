Gaza Crisis: Hospital Strikes Amid Escalation
A series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza resulted in significant casualties and damage, including an attack on Al-Ahli Hospital. This escalation follows Hamas's October assault on Israel, leading to ongoing retaliatory actions by Israel. Both civilian areas and Hamas targets have been heavily affected during the conflict.
In a surge of violence across Gaza, Israeli airstrikes hit a hospital and various sites, resulting in over 21 casualties, many of whom were children, as Israel promised to expand its military footprint in the region.
The recent attack on Gaza City's Al-Ahli Hospital, one in a series of devastating strikes, severely damaged critical healthcare facilities. The hospital, overseen by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, has drawn international concern, especially as the assault coincided with Palm Sunday.
Amid the turmoil, Israeli forces claim targeted strikes on Hamas command centers, although evidence remains disputed by Hamas. The humanitarian toll is significant, with over 50,000 Palestinians reported dead since the conflict reignited, casting a spotlight on the devastating human impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- Al-Ahli Hospital
- airstrikes
- conflict
- casualties
- Palestinians
- Rockets
- violence
ALSO READ
Conflict Resurgence: Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Plan Return to Khartoum
Odisha Train Derailment: Swift Response Prevents Casualties
Quake's Aftermath: Myanmar's Struggle Amidst Devastation and Conflict
Gaza's Eid of Sadness: Survival Amid Conflict
Counter-Terrorism Operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Tragic Civilian Casualties Amidst Successful Strike on Militants