Gaza Crisis: Hospital Strikes Amid Escalation

A series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza resulted in significant casualties and damage, including an attack on Al-Ahli Hospital. This escalation follows Hamas's October assault on Israel, leading to ongoing retaliatory actions by Israel. Both civilian areas and Hamas targets have been heavily affected during the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 14-04-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 06:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surge of violence across Gaza, Israeli airstrikes hit a hospital and various sites, resulting in over 21 casualties, many of whom were children, as Israel promised to expand its military footprint in the region.

The recent attack on Gaza City's Al-Ahli Hospital, one in a series of devastating strikes, severely damaged critical healthcare facilities. The hospital, overseen by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, has drawn international concern, especially as the assault coincided with Palm Sunday.

Amid the turmoil, Israeli forces claim targeted strikes on Hamas command centers, although evidence remains disputed by Hamas. The humanitarian toll is significant, with over 50,000 Palestinians reported dead since the conflict reignited, casting a spotlight on the devastating human impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

