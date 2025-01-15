Left Menu

Milk's Surprising Shield: Lowering Bowel Cancer Risks

A study by Oxford University and Cancer Research UK suggests that increasing milk consumption by just one glass a day may significantly lower the risk of developing bowel cancer. This finding highlights how simple dietary changes could have a meaningful impact on public health.

CAMBRIDGE, England – New research conducted by Oxford University and Cancer Research UK has discovered that a daily glass of milk could significantly reduce the risk of bowel cancer. The study, involving over 542,000 women, highlighted milk's protective benefits beyond merely supplementing a healthy diet.

With nearly 45,000 bowel cancer cases annually in the UK and lifestyle choices contributing to over half, the study emphasizes achievable dietary interventions. An additional 244g of milk daily, equivalent to about one glass containing 300mg of calcium, was associated with a 17% reduction in bowel cancer risk.

The researchers propose that milk's rich calcium content, vitamin D fortification, and beneficial effects on gut bacteria contribute to this protective potential. However, individuals with lactose intolerance or dietary restrictions should consider professional guidance before altering their dairy intake.

