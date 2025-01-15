Left Menu

Marburg Outbreak in Tanzania: A Viral Threat Resurgence

A suspected outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus in northwest Tanzania has infected nine, killing eight. This resurgence follows a recent outbreak in Rwanda, which claimed 15 lives. The virus, which is related to Ebola, poses significant health risks in East Africa due to its high fatality rate.

The World Health Organization has reported a suspected outbreak of the Marburg virus in northwest Tanzania, where nine people have been infected, resulting in eight fatalities. This alarming development comes just weeks after a similar outbreak was declared over in neighboring Rwanda.

Marburg, a viral hemorrhagic fever, shares its high fatality rate, reaching as high as 88%, with the notorious Ebola virus. Both viruses are transmitted from fruit bats common in East Africa. Symptoms reported by the WHO include severe headache, elevated fever, back pain, and bleeding, both internal and external, in the Kagera region since January 10.

The WHO, in its efforts to contain the virus, stated that it has identified and is monitoring the contacts of the patients, including healthcare workers in the region. Historical records highlight an outbreak in March 2023 in the Kagera region, marking the severe impact ongoing in the area.

