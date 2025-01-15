Kerala Miracle: Man Revives Just Before Mortuary Transfer

In a stunning incident in north Kerala, a man assumed to be dead showcased signs of life just before being moved to a mortuary. Pavithran, 67, shocked his family and friends who had prepared for his funeral.

Jayan, an alert hospital attendant, noticed movement in Pavithran's fingers as he was about to be transferred, prompting a quick response that possibly saved his life. Pavithran was rushed to the intensive care unit for further treatment.

Originally hospitalized elsewhere due to severe health issues, Pavithran was brought home due to high treatment costs. Though initially feared deceased, he now shows improvement, much to the relief of his family and friends.

