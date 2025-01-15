Kerala Miracle: Man Revives Just Before Mortuary Transfer
In a miraculous turn of events, 67-year-old Pavithran, presumed dead, revived moments before being placed in a mortuary in Kerala. Hospital staff detected slight movement in his fingers, leading to immediate medical intervention. Pavithran, now in ICU, is responding to treatment despite his critical condition.
- Country:
- India
In a stunning incident in north Kerala, a man assumed to be dead showcased signs of life just before being moved to a mortuary. Pavithran, 67, shocked his family and friends who had prepared for his funeral.
Jayan, an alert hospital attendant, noticed movement in Pavithran's fingers as he was about to be transferred, prompting a quick response that possibly saved his life. Pavithran was rushed to the intensive care unit for further treatment.
Originally hospitalized elsewhere due to severe health issues, Pavithran was brought home due to high treatment costs. Though initially feared deceased, he now shows improvement, much to the relief of his family and friends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- miracle
- revival
- Pavithran
- hospital
- mortuary
- ICU
- life signs
- funeral
- costly treatment
ALSO READ
SC defers hearing till Jan 2 on compliance of its order by Punjab govt on shifting of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to hospital.
Punjab govt says negotiations are going on at various levels with the protesting farmers and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to hospital.
Punjab government seeks three days more time from SC for compliance of its directive to shift farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to hospital.
Fire Erupts at Hospital: Chaos Averted
Pioneering Surgery Saves Infant with Rare Condition at Kauvery Hospital