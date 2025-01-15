Marburg Outbreak Strikes Again: WHO Reports Eight Fatalities in Northern Tanzania

In a remote northern region of Tanzania, a suspected outbreak of Marburg disease has claimed the lives of eight people, the World Health Organisation announced this Wednesday. WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus disclosed awareness of nine cases, anticipating more as surveillance intensifies.

Mirroring Ebola, the Marburg virus originates from fruit bats and is transmitted among humans through contact with bodily fluids or contaminated materials. The virus proves fatal in up to 88% of cases, with symptoms including fever, muscle pain, and extreme conditions leading to severe blood loss.

While WHO assesses the outbreak risk as high nationally and regionally, it remains low globally. A lack of response from Tanzanian health authorities suggests a complex situation. This follows previous outbreaks in Rwanda and the Kagera region, underscoring the persistent threat of this lethal virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)