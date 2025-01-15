Left Menu

Revolutionizing Prostate Treatment: HoLEP Takes Center Stage

Manipal Hospitals Sarjapur Road hosted a session on HoLEP for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia. This innovative technique, led by Dr. Manohar Bhadrappa and Dr. Harsha R, provides significant benefits over traditional methods, offering precise tissue removal and faster recovery, especially crucial for elderly patients on blood thinners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:58 IST
Revolutionizing Prostate Treatment: HoLEP Takes Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipal Hospitals Sarjapur Road recently held an insightful session focused on Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP), a cutting-edge, minimally invasive surgery specifically for treating Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).

The event drew participation from over 100 elderly individuals, underscoring the significance of early symptom recognition and timely medical intervention to avert complications associated with an enlarged prostate.

The session also highlighted the advantages of HoLEP, such as precision in tissue removal and a swift recovery, a boon for elderly patients, especially those on blood thinners. Attendees engaged in discussions about lifestyle changes and treatment strategies for managing BPH.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025