Revolutionizing Prostate Treatment: HoLEP Takes Center Stage

Manipal Hospitals Sarjapur Road recently held an insightful session focused on Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP), a cutting-edge, minimally invasive surgery specifically for treating Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).

The event drew participation from over 100 elderly individuals, underscoring the significance of early symptom recognition and timely medical intervention to avert complications associated with an enlarged prostate.

The session also highlighted the advantages of HoLEP, such as precision in tissue removal and a swift recovery, a boon for elderly patients, especially those on blood thinners. Attendees engaged in discussions about lifestyle changes and treatment strategies for managing BPH.

