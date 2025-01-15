Left Menu

After the Fire: Unseen Health Impacts and Challenges

A study reveals lingering health issues among Boulder residents returning home after the 2021 wildfire. Common symptoms included itchy eyes and coughs, linked to inhalation of pollutants from burned materials. Residents reduced these symptoms by cleaning homes and using personal protective equipment.

Updated: 15-01-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:33 IST
After the Fire: Unseen Health Impacts and Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following the devastating wildfire near Boulder, Colorado in 2021, many returning residents have reported persistent health issues, a new study indicates. Symptoms such as itchy eyes and persistent cough plagued those living close to burned structures, with pollutant inhalation cited as a primary cause.

The study highlights that residents noticed these symptoms were exacerbated by smoke damage and changes in their home environment. Efforts like rigorous cleaning and the usage of HVAC systems helped mitigate some of these effects. Researchers recommend using protective gear like masks and gloves during cleaning post-wildfire to minimize exposure.

Despite not sampling indoor air quality, researchers emphasize the importance of caution and protective measures to protect residents from potential chemical exposure in smoke-damaged homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

