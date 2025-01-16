Left Menu

Healthcare Innovations and Legal Battles: A Snapshot

A roundup of current health news covers legal efforts to defend a Biden-era DACA healthcare rule, the FDA's latest drug approvals, proposals to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes, and more. It also highlights corporate maneuvers amid trials and settlements in the pharmaceutical industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic-led states in the U.S. are stepping up to defend a Biden administration rule providing healthcare to undocumented immigrants brought as children, fearing a lack of support from the upcoming Trump administration.

The FDA has expanded its approval for Eli Lilly's drug Omvoh to treat Crohn's disease, a significant step for those with inflammatory bowel diseases.

In a groundbreaking move, U.S. regulators are proposing nicotine caps in cigarettes, aiming to save lives from smoking-related diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

