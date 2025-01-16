Healthcare Innovations and Legal Battles: A Snapshot

Democratic-led states in the U.S. are stepping up to defend a Biden administration rule providing healthcare to undocumented immigrants brought as children, fearing a lack of support from the upcoming Trump administration.

The FDA has expanded its approval for Eli Lilly's drug Omvoh to treat Crohn's disease, a significant step for those with inflammatory bowel diseases.

In a groundbreaking move, U.S. regulators are proposing nicotine caps in cigarettes, aiming to save lives from smoking-related diseases.

