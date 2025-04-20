Assam Rifles Seizes Foreign Cigarettes and Meth Tablets in Major Operations

In a significant operation, Assam Rifles, collaborating with the Land Customs Station at Zokhawthar, seized a substantial cache of foreign cigarettes found near Melbuk, Zokhawthar, Champhai district, Mizoram. According to a press release, intelligence inputs prompted a joint operation that led to the recovery of 46 cases of assorted foreign-origin cigarettes, including notable brands such as Red and Blue, Gold Land, Karaweik, Premium Gold, and V Cigarette.

The confiscated cigarettes, estimated at a value of Rs 59.8 lakh, were subsequently transferred to the Land Customs Station for comprehensive investigation and legal action. Assam Rifles reaffirmed its dedication to combating cross-border smuggling and protecting economic interests, the press release noted.

In an earlier endeavor, Assam Rifles, in cooperation with Bualpui police, seized a vast quantity of Methamphetamine tablets and detained a Myanmar national in the Siachangkawn area, Lawngtlai district, on April 12. Official reports indicate the operation uncovered approximately 17.946 kilograms, equating to 1,80,000 tablets, of the illegal drug. The narcotics, valued at around Rs 54 crore on the international market, underscore the severity of regional drug trafficking. The apprehended suspect and the confiscated drugs were handed to the Bualpui Police Outpost for further legal processes.

