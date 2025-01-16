Preconception Pollution and Childhood Obesity: Unseen Risks

Exposure to air pollution in the months leading up to pregnancy is linked to higher body mass index (BMI) and obesity risk factors in children up to two years post-birth, according to a study of over 5,800 mother-child pairs in China.

The findings, published in Environmental Research, indicate that an increase in PM2.5 levels by 16.2 micrograms per cubic metre before conception corresponds to a 0.078 rise in child BMIZ at age two. This BMIZ measure compares a child's BMI to peers of the same age and sex.

The study stresses that although the magnitude appears small, widespread exposure means the overall risk is significant, emphasizing the need for precautionary measures. Researchers recommend potential parents reduce air pollution exposure to mitigate obesity risk in their children.

