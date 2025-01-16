Heartfelt Success: Trichy's Young Miracle

An 8-year-old girl from Perambalur District overcame a complex cardiac condition after a successful surgery at Kauvery Heartcity Hospital in Trichy. Initially suspected of having a heart issue due to recurrent infections and poor weight gain, the girl's journey began after a paediatrician detected a heart murmur.

Upon seeking a second opinion, Dr. Maniram Krishna diagnosed her with Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD), a congenital heart defect. The operation faced unique challenges due to an outpouching in the heart, but advanced imaging and careful planning allowed the medical team to proceed effectively.

The procedure, conducted under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, enabled the young patient to return home swiftly. Kauvery Heartcity Hospital's reputation for handling complex heart issues was further reinforced by this successful operation, spotlighting their commitment to accessible healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)