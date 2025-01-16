Left Menu

Tanzania Declares Marburg Negative After WHO Alerts

Tanzania reported no Marburg virus cases after WHO suspected an outbreak in northwest Kagera. Health Minister Jenista Mhagama stated all tests returned negative. Meanwhile, WHO cited deaths with typical Marburg symptoms. In response, Tanzania mobilized experts and heightened surveillance systems, having faced its first outbreak in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:06 IST
Tanzania's government announced that no test results have confirmed the presence of the Marburg virus in the country, contradicting the World Health Organization's earlier reports of suspected fatalities.

Following WHO's alerts about Marburg cases in the Kagera region, Health Minister Jenista Mhagama clarified that all laboratory tests on suspected individuals returned negative. WHO had initially reported cases showing symptoms such as high fever and vomiting blood.

As a precaution, Tanzania deployed expert teams and enhanced disease surveillance. This proactive stance comes after the 2023 Marburg outbreak, where nine cases, including six deaths, were reported in the same area.

