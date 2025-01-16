Left Menu

Fireworks Fury: Wedding Celebration Lands Infant in ICU

A 22-day-old infant suffered seizures allegedly due to wedding firecrackers. The baby's family had already complained about the fireworks noise disturbing their child. Despite initial fears, doctors found a magnesium deficiency rather than fireworks as the main cause of the health scare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 22-day-old infant was hospitalised after allegedly suffering seizures from nearby wedding firecrackers, according to local authorities.

The infant is currently under intensive care, with the family reporting serious health scares on January 12 and 13 due to the noise.

Medical tests revealed a magnesium deficiency in the child, which doctors cited as a potential cause of the seizures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

