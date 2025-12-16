Controversy Over Azaan Noise Pollution in Karnataka
The BJP criticized the Karnataka government for not preventing noise pollution from 'azaan'. The issue was raised in the Legislative Council, with accusations of appeasement policies. The government, however, stated measures are in place for regulation, but several BJP members were dissatisfied with the response.
The opposition BJP intensified its criticism of the Karnataka government on Tuesday over alleged noise pollution caused by the Islamic call to prayer, or 'azaan'.
In a heated Legislative Council session, BJP MLC D S Arun accused the Congress of appeasement by failing to enforce the Supreme Court's noise level directive, particularly against mosques.
Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre outlined existing noise regulations and highlighted ongoing enforcement efforts amid criticism from Arun and others, emphasizing the need for impartial rule enforcement across religious and public events.
