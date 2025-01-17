Unlocking Dementia Risks: The Psychological Profiles Revealed

Researchers have unveiled three psychological profiles that can help determine an individual's risk of dementia by analyzing how traits such as a sense of purpose or persistent brooding combine to influence that risk.

Previous research indicated that psychological factors like distress and negative thoughts are potential risk indicators for cognitive decline and neurodegeneration, whereas traits like purposefulness might provide protection against mental deterioration. Now, a study of 1,000 middle-aged and older Europeans with no cognitive impairment, led by scholars from the University of Barcelona, has examined how 'psychological profiles' emerge from risky and protective traits.

This analysis also explored how these profiles correlate with mental health, cognition, lifestyle, and brain integrity, noting that a 'well-balanced' profile with moderately high protective factors and low-risk traits relates to improved cognitive and mental health. Published in Nature Mental Health, the study shows that addressing these factors' balance is crucial for maintaining mental, cognitive, and brain health in adulthood and older age.

