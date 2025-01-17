Left Menu

Unlocking Dementia Risks: The Psychological Profiles Revealed

Researchers have pinpointed three psychological profiles that assess dementia risk by examining traits like a sense of purpose and brooding. The study highlights how such traits influence brain health, cognitive decline, and neurodegeneration, with findings underscoring the need for comprehensive psychological evaluations for effective dementia risk estimation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:53 IST
Unlocking Dementia Risks: The Psychological Profiles Revealed
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers have unveiled three psychological profiles that can help determine an individual's risk of dementia by analyzing how traits such as a sense of purpose or persistent brooding combine to influence that risk.

Previous research indicated that psychological factors like distress and negative thoughts are potential risk indicators for cognitive decline and neurodegeneration, whereas traits like purposefulness might provide protection against mental deterioration. Now, a study of 1,000 middle-aged and older Europeans with no cognitive impairment, led by scholars from the University of Barcelona, has examined how 'psychological profiles' emerge from risky and protective traits.

This analysis also explored how these profiles correlate with mental health, cognition, lifestyle, and brain integrity, noting that a 'well-balanced' profile with moderately high protective factors and low-risk traits relates to improved cognitive and mental health. Published in Nature Mental Health, the study shows that addressing these factors' balance is crucial for maintaining mental, cognitive, and brain health in adulthood and older age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI evolution in academic libraries: A critical assessment framework for the digital age

The future of household robotics is here and it’s affordable

Revolutionary AI tool identifies ideal candidates for clinical trials

Trustworthy vs reliable AI: How labels shape our confidence in automotive technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025