PLUTO: A Game-Changer in Rehabilitation Technology

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Christian Medical College Vellore have launched PLUTO, an innovative and cost-effective robot for rehabilitation therapy. The device promises advanced treatment outcomes for patients with stroke, spinal cord injuries, and Parkinson's disease, offering portability and affordability for at-home therapy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:33 IST
  India
  • India

Researchers from IIT Madras and CMC Vellore have unveiled PLUTO, a pioneering rehabilitation robot designed to transform therapy for patients with neurological conditions.

This patented plug-and-play device delivers precise therapeutic movements and real-time feedback, facilitating enhanced recovery for patients suffering from stroke, spinal cord injuries, and Parkinson's disease.

PLUTO's affordability and portability position it as a crucial tool for at-home therapy, bridging gaps in patient care accessibility and setting a new standard in rehabilitation technology.

