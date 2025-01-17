PLUTO: A Game-Changer in Rehabilitation Technology
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Christian Medical College Vellore have launched PLUTO, an innovative and cost-effective robot for rehabilitation therapy. The device promises advanced treatment outcomes for patients with stroke, spinal cord injuries, and Parkinson's disease, offering portability and affordability for at-home therapy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Researchers from IIT Madras and CMC Vellore have unveiled PLUTO, a pioneering rehabilitation robot designed to transform therapy for patients with neurological conditions.
This patented plug-and-play device delivers precise therapeutic movements and real-time feedback, facilitating enhanced recovery for patients suffering from stroke, spinal cord injuries, and Parkinson's disease.
PLUTO's affordability and portability position it as a crucial tool for at-home therapy, bridging gaps in patient care accessibility and setting a new standard in rehabilitation technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PLUTO
- research
- IIT
- CMC Vellore
- robot
- rehabilitation
- stroke
- therapy
- affordable
- healthcare
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pucca houses, instead of slums, symbolise self-respect, new hope: PM after inaugurating flats under Delhi slum rehabilitation project.
Bridging the Gap: India's Accessibility to Stroke Centers
Zendaya Reveals Heatstroke Scare While Filming 'Dune: Part Two'
Innovative Leap: India's First Robotic Paediatric Gait Trainer Unveiled
Robotaxi Race: Pony.ai and Baidu Target Hong Kong Expansion