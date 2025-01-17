PLUTO: A Game-Changer in Rehabilitation Technology

Researchers from IIT Madras and CMC Vellore have unveiled PLUTO, a pioneering rehabilitation robot designed to transform therapy for patients with neurological conditions.

This patented plug-and-play device delivers precise therapeutic movements and real-time feedback, facilitating enhanced recovery for patients suffering from stroke, spinal cord injuries, and Parkinson's disease.

PLUTO's affordability and portability position it as a crucial tool for at-home therapy, bridging gaps in patient care accessibility and setting a new standard in rehabilitation technology.

