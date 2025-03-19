Left Menu

A Call for Dignity: Addressing Kashmiri Pandits' Rehabilitation

Waheed-ur-Rehman Para emphasizes the need to approach the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits with dignity. He advocates the formation of district-level nodal agencies and calls for a transfer policy for employees under the Prime Minister’s Special Package in Kashmir. He highlights the significance of addressing these issues with urgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a push for dignified rehabilitation, PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para emphasized the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, urging it to be seen as a dignity issue rather than merely a relief concern. Para highlighted the necessity for district-level nodal agencies to resolve ongoing issues faced by the Kashmiri Pandits effectively.

Addressing the Assembly, Para advocated for the formation of a transfer policy for the employees under the Prime Minister's Special Package, noting that the issue extends beyond relief to dignity. He called upon the government to ensure that the department managing the issue reports directly to the chief minister and chief secretary.

Para also suggested enhancements like an allowance for police and central forces, along with an increase in honorarium. He urged the government to formulate concrete policies addressing these concerns to improve the living conditions and security of Kashmiri Pandits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

