Price Gouging Amid Fire Disaster: Victims Struggle with Rental Spikes

Wildfire victims in Los Angeles face steep rental hikes amid widespread displacement. Jay Gilberg's family home was destroyed, and they now encounter rental price spikes. Over 500 listings saw rent hikes post-fire. Governor Newsom established limits on price increases, but gouging persists, leaving victims struggling and feeling exploited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:34 IST
In the wake of the Palisades Fire that ravaged Los Angeles, victims find themselves grappling with exorbitant rental price hikes. Jay Gilberg's home, destroyed in the blaze, now forces him to face dramatically increased living costs as he seeks temporary housing.

The Los Angeles Tenants Union noted over 500 rental listings with abrupt price increases, some even doubling. Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to cap housing price increases, yet rental gouging continues unabated.

Attorney General Rob Bonta has launched investigations into hundreds of price gouging reports. Victims like Renee Weitzer, a Holocaust survivor, find that even hefty rental offers fail to secure housing. The struggle to find affordable accommodation highlights a pressing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

