Abbe Pierre Accusations Spark Investigation

France's Catholic Church urged prosecutors to investigate sexual assault allegations against late priest Abbe Pierre. Charities released reports quoting 33 alleged victims, prompting calls for legal action to uncover possible cover-ups. Abbe Pierre, a revered campaigner for the homeless, died in 2007.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:56 IST
The Catholic Church in France has urged legal authorities to investigate accusations of sexual assault against the late Abbe Pierre, a well-known campaigner for the homeless. The call comes following reports of abuse, revealed by two charities linked to the priest.

The charities, Emmaus International and the Abbe Pierre Foundation, have documented claims from a total of 33 victims, fostering demands for an official inquiry. The late priest, who passed away in 2007, was one of France's most respected figures.

France's top bishop, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, stressed the importance of a thorough investigation by the justice system to unveil any cover-ups that might have shielded the priest. As the Paris prosecutor's office considers the appeal, the organizations involved expressed gratitude toward the victims for their bravery in coming forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

