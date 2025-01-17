Abbe Pierre Accusations Spark Investigation

The Catholic Church in France has urged legal authorities to investigate accusations of sexual assault against the late Abbe Pierre, a well-known campaigner for the homeless. The call comes following reports of abuse, revealed by two charities linked to the priest.

The charities, Emmaus International and the Abbe Pierre Foundation, have documented claims from a total of 33 victims, fostering demands for an official inquiry. The late priest, who passed away in 2007, was one of France's most respected figures.

France's top bishop, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, stressed the importance of a thorough investigation by the justice system to unveil any cover-ups that might have shielded the priest. As the Paris prosecutor's office considers the appeal, the organizations involved expressed gratitude toward the victims for their bravery in coming forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)