Unmasking Anaemia: Beyond Iron Deficiency

A new study challenges the traditional understanding of anaemia in India, revealing that iron deficiency is not the leading cause. The study, published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, highlights how factors like low vitamin B12 and air pollution significantly contribute to anaemia, calling for a policy rethink.

Researchers from the 'Vitamin B12 India Study' and ICMR-NIN conducted an extensive blood survey across eight Indian states. The findings suggest that iron deficiency accounts for less than a third of anaemia cases, contrasting the assumptions driving existing public health policies.

The study underscores the need for precision in policy interventions to effectively address anaemia. By focusing on other causes, India could tailor its health strategies for better outcomes, researchers emphasized.

