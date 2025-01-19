Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Champions Organ Donation Initiative

In a significant move to promote organ donation, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has requested that his name be added to the organ donors' list.

This announcement came during a program organized by the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan, under the aegis of SS Jain Sabha, where Sinha highlighted the importance of organ donation. 'This selfless act not only impacts recipients but also touches the lives of their families and friends,' he stated.

Sinha recognized the contributions of voluntary organ donors and urged more people to participate in this noble cause. He also stressed the need for modern technology in hospitals to make organ transplants affordable and accessible, and advocated for information desks in hospitals to help dispel myths about organ donation.