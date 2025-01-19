Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Champions Organ Donation Initiative
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the organ donors' list, advocating organ donation as a life motto. During a Bharatiya Jain Sangathan event, he praised voluntary donors and urged more participation. He called for accessible transplants and modern technology use in hospitals to support this noble cause.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to promote organ donation, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has requested that his name be added to the organ donors' list.
This announcement came during a program organized by the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan, under the aegis of SS Jain Sabha, where Sinha highlighted the importance of organ donation. 'This selfless act not only impacts recipients but also touches the lives of their families and friends,' he stated.
Sinha recognized the contributions of voluntary organ donors and urged more people to participate in this noble cause. He also stressed the need for modern technology in hospitals to make organ transplants affordable and accessible, and advocated for information desks in hospitals to help dispel myths about organ donation.
