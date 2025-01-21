Left Menu

Trailblazing Urogynaecology Department Unveiled at SMCH

Saveetha Medical College and Hospital launched a new Department of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, addressing pelvic floor disorders in women. With advanced diagnostics and therapies, it aims to bridge knowledge gaps in female urology and enhance patient care and medical training standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:07 IST
Saveetha Medical College and Hospital has inaugurated a cutting-edge Department of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, focusing on urogynaecology, a sub-specialty within gynaecology. This department promises to offer both surgical and non-surgical solutions for women suffering from pelvic floor disorders.

The grand event was graced by Ms. Poornima Bhagyaraj, cine actor and entrepreneur, and Prof. Dr. N. Rajamaheshwari, with numerous dignitaries from Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences present. The department's launch is a response to the high prevalence of such disorders, which affect one out of every two women, yet remain largely undiscussed.

Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan emphasized the department's role in not only providing excellent care but also breaking the stigma surrounding these conditions. The new initiative will focus on older women's health, address the current training gaps in medical education, and lead research efforts in female urology.

