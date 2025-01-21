Venus Remedies Secures Renewed EU-GMP Certification, Primed for Global Growth

Pharmaceutical leader Venus Remedies has successfully renewed its European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) certification by Infarmed, further solidifying its standing in the European market. This renewal applies to the company's facilities that produce Cephalosporin, Carbapenem, and Oncology formulations.

The audit conducted by Infarmed highlighted Venus Remedies' rigorous quality control systems, essential for delivering top-tier pharmaceutical products to combat severe and drug-resistant infections. Since their initial EU GMP certification in 2007, the company has consistently enhanced its market presence.

As the European antibiotics market is projected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2023 and oncology drugs USD 36.95 billion by 2025, this certification enables Venus Remedies to leverage growth opportunities. This strategic renewal sets the stage for the company's expansion beyond Europe into Rest of World markets, driven by the demand for high-quality healthcare solutions.

