Left Menu

Venus Remedies Secures Renewed EU-GMP Certification, Primed for Global Growth

Venus Remedies has renewed its European Good Manufacturing Practices certification, strengthening its market foothold and growth prospects. With this renewal, the company reinforces its status as a trusted European supplier of high-quality pharmaceuticals, poised for expansion into new markets including the Rest of World regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:52 IST
Venus Remedies Secures Renewed EU-GMP Certification, Primed for Global Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceutical leader Venus Remedies has successfully renewed its European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) certification by Infarmed, further solidifying its standing in the European market. This renewal applies to the company's facilities that produce Cephalosporin, Carbapenem, and Oncology formulations.

The audit conducted by Infarmed highlighted Venus Remedies' rigorous quality control systems, essential for delivering top-tier pharmaceutical products to combat severe and drug-resistant infections. Since their initial EU GMP certification in 2007, the company has consistently enhanced its market presence.

As the European antibiotics market is projected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2023 and oncology drugs USD 36.95 billion by 2025, this certification enables Venus Remedies to leverage growth opportunities. This strategic renewal sets the stage for the company's expansion beyond Europe into Rest of World markets, driven by the demand for high-quality healthcare solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025