Tragedy Strikes: Fire Devastates Turkish Ski Resort Hotel

A fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel, located in the Bolu mountains of northwest Turkey, led to a tragic loss of life early Tuesday. At least 10 people died following the blaze, which started at around 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on the building's restaurant floor.

Panic ensued as over 200 guests attempted to escape the inferno, with many resorting to jumping out of windows. More than 30 individuals sustained injuries as they fled the 11-storey building. Images captured by broadcasters depicted fire engines and makeshift safety measures, including bed sheets tied together to form ropes danging from upper-floor windows.

Bolu governor Abdulaziz Aydin confirmed the presence of 234 occupants when the fire broke out. The incident coincided with school holidays, a popular time for families to visit ski destinations near Istanbul and Ankara. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, as over 250 rescuers attended to the scene, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya's statement on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)