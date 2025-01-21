Left Menu

Trump's WHO Withdrawal Sparks Global Health Concerns

President Donald Trump is withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization, raising concerns about the agency's future financial support and global health initiatives. The U.S., a major donor to WHO, also impacts negotiations on a pandemic treaty and policies on reproductive health and vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:17 IST
Trump's WHO Withdrawal Sparks Global Health Concerns
Trump
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has ordered the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization, a decision that has stirred alarm over the U.N. agency's capacity to tackle global health issues without its top financial supporter.

The United States currently funds approximately 18% of WHO's budget, substantially aiding programs aimed at controlling diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis. Trump's stance impacts international health solidarity, with the U.S. halting participation in pandemic treaty negotiations led by the WHO.

Also affected by this decision are U.S.-based health initiatives, including controversial policies linked to reproductive health funding and continued vaccine contributions. As Trump's withdrawal process unfolds, the global role of U.S. health leadership remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025