Trump's WHO Withdrawal Sparks Global Health Concerns

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has ordered the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization, a decision that has stirred alarm over the U.N. agency's capacity to tackle global health issues without its top financial supporter.

The United States currently funds approximately 18% of WHO's budget, substantially aiding programs aimed at controlling diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis. Trump's stance impacts international health solidarity, with the U.S. halting participation in pandemic treaty negotiations led by the WHO.

Also affected by this decision are U.S.-based health initiatives, including controversial policies linked to reproductive health funding and continued vaccine contributions. As Trump's withdrawal process unfolds, the global role of U.S. health leadership remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)