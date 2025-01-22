Left Menu

Global Health Watch: Key Updates and Challenges

This summary covers the latest health-related news, including FDA's approval of Spravato as a standalone depression treatment, EU's proposed ban on PFAS, Trump's exit from WHO, changes in French poultry import bans, BioVersys' IPO plans, a Marburg virus case in Tanzania, and more.

Updated: 22-01-2025 02:30 IST
Global Health Watch: Key Updates and Challenges
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted expanded approval for Johnson & Johnson's Spravato, allowing its use as a standalone treatment for severe depression. Originally approved in 2019 for use with other antidepressants, the nasal spray is derived from ketamine, addressing a crucial need in mental health treatment.

The European Commission is set to propose a ban on PFAS, or 'forever chemicals', in consumer products due to environmental concerns. While exemptions will be made for essential industrial uses, the move underscores increasing awareness of the long-term environmental impacts these substances present.

The United States will exit the World Health Organization, according to President Donald Trump, who criticized the WHO's response to global health crises and alleged political influences. The decision has sparked discussions on the role of WHO in international health and implications of its largest donor's withdrawal.

