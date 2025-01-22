Hidden Fat in Muscles: A Silent Heart Risk

Groundbreaking research indicates that individuals with fat deposits hidden within their muscles face a heightened risk of heart attack or heart failure, irrespective of their body mass index (BMI). These findings challenge the reliability of existing obesity markers in predicting cardiovascular risk.

Under the leadership of Professor Viviany Taqueti at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, the study dissects the relationship between muscle-based fat and heart disease. Taqueti stresses the limitations of BMI, particularly in women, where high BMI may signal less harmful fat types.

Involving 669 patients examined for chest pain or shortness of breath without coronary artery obstruction, the research tracked participants for approximately six years. Results showed a significant correlation between intramuscular fat and coronary microvascular dysfunction, leading to greater instances of heart disease-related deaths and hospitalizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)