Mysterious Death: Heart Attack or Cold-Blooded Murder?
A woman named Shivani has been arrested after her husband, Deepak, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Initially claimed as a heart attack, the post-mortem revealed death by strangulation, leading to her arrest. Deepak, a railway employee, had a love marriage with Shivani and they have a six-month-old daughter.
- Country:
- India
A woman has been taken into custody following the suspicious death of her husband, whom she claimed died of a heart attack. Upon further investigation, authorities revealed that the cause of death was strangulation, leading to the arrest of the wife, Shivani.
The case unraveled when Deepak, a 30-year-old railway employee, was found lifeless in his rented home in Najibabad's Adarshnagar area. Initially believed to be a victim of cardiac arrest, his brother Piyush grew suspicious and requested a post-mortem.
The autopsy report contradicted the initial claim, discovering that Deepak had been strangled. Police are now questioning Shivani, who had a love marriage with Deepak, to uncover the truth behind his untimely demise. The investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clashes Erupt in Nagpur: 14 More Arrested Amid Continued Tensions
Manipur Police Crackdown: Seven Insurgent Cadres Arrested, Arms Seized Across State
NIT Silchar Professor Arrested for Alleged Molestation
Major Yaba Drug Bust in Agartala: Three Arrested
Controversial Priest Arrested for Inciting Hate