Mysterious Death: Heart Attack or Cold-Blooded Murder?

A woman named Shivani has been arrested after her husband, Deepak, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Initially claimed as a heart attack, the post-mortem revealed death by strangulation, leading to her arrest. Deepak, a railway employee, had a love marriage with Shivani and they have a six-month-old daughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman has been taken into custody following the suspicious death of her husband, whom she claimed died of a heart attack. Upon further investigation, authorities revealed that the cause of death was strangulation, leading to the arrest of the wife, Shivani.

The case unraveled when Deepak, a 30-year-old railway employee, was found lifeless in his rented home in Najibabad's Adarshnagar area. Initially believed to be a victim of cardiac arrest, his brother Piyush grew suspicious and requested a post-mortem.

The autopsy report contradicted the initial claim, discovering that Deepak had been strangled. Police are now questioning Shivani, who had a love marriage with Deepak, to uncover the truth behind his untimely demise. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

