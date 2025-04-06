Mysterious Death: Heart Attack or Cold-Blooded Murder?

A woman has been taken into custody following the suspicious death of her husband, whom she claimed died of a heart attack. Upon further investigation, authorities revealed that the cause of death was strangulation, leading to the arrest of the wife, Shivani.

The case unraveled when Deepak, a 30-year-old railway employee, was found lifeless in his rented home in Najibabad's Adarshnagar area. Initially believed to be a victim of cardiac arrest, his brother Piyush grew suspicious and requested a post-mortem.

The autopsy report contradicted the initial claim, discovering that Deepak had been strangled. Police are now questioning Shivani, who had a love marriage with Deepak, to uncover the truth behind his untimely demise. The investigation is ongoing.

