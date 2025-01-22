Health Concerns: From Bird Flu to Depression Treatment Approvals

The U.S. state of Georgia is facing challenges with a bird flu outbreak, as an industry group warns of trade implications for American chicken exports. The state's Department of Agriculture confirmed the disease in a large poultry flock, raising concerns among farmers and processors over potential financial losses.

In pharmaceutical news, the FDA has approved the standalone use of Johnson & Johnson's ketamine-derived nasal spray, Spravato, for severe depression. Initially approved for use with antidepressants, this move expands its accessibility for treating patients with depressive symptoms.

Meanwhile, in corporate leadership changes, Masimo has appointed Katie Szyman as CEO following internal disputes. The European Union is also making strides to ban PFAS chemicals, known as 'forever chemicals', to address environmental concerns, pending certain essential industrial exceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)