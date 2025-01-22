Left Menu

LTIMindtree Extends Strategic Healthcare Partnership with AAMC

LTIMindtree has extended its collaboration with AAMC to enhance technology infrastructure and optimize processes. This partnership will improve decision-making and productivity, enabling security practices for reliable delivery. As a global technology firm, LTIMindtree aims to transform AAMC's operations using AI and user experience management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:30 IST
LTIMindtree Extends Strategic Healthcare Partnership with AAMC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting firm, has announced the extension of its strategic partnership with the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). The focus of this alliance is to boost AAMC's technology infrastructure and streamline application development and maintenance processes.

Founded in 1876 and based in Washington, D.C., the AAMC is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing medical education and healthcare. This renewed collaboration with LTIMindtree aims to enhance decision-making capabilities and improve overall business productivity.

LTIMindtree will leverage its expertise in AI-driven transformation and infrastructure management to assist AAMC in its strategic transformation journey. By integrating robust security practices, this initiative seeks to ensure a reliable end-to-end delivery system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025