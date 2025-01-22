LTIMindtree Extends Strategic Healthcare Partnership with AAMC

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting firm, has announced the extension of its strategic partnership with the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). The focus of this alliance is to boost AAMC's technology infrastructure and streamline application development and maintenance processes.

Founded in 1876 and based in Washington, D.C., the AAMC is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing medical education and healthcare. This renewed collaboration with LTIMindtree aims to enhance decision-making capabilities and improve overall business productivity.

LTIMindtree will leverage its expertise in AI-driven transformation and infrastructure management to assist AAMC in its strategic transformation journey. By integrating robust security practices, this initiative seeks to ensure a reliable end-to-end delivery system.

(With inputs from agencies.)