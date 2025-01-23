Revolutionizing Joint Replacement: Mohali's Robotic Arthroplasty Center of Excellence

In Mohali, Park Grecian Hospital is setting a new standard in orthopedic care with the launch of its Robotic Arthroplasty Center of Excellence. The center promises to transform joint replacement surgeries through advanced robotic technology combined with specialized expertise.

Leading this innovative venture is Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja, an internationally acclaimed orthopedic surgeon known for his pioneering efforts in robotic joint surgery. With his leadership, the center aims to provide cutting-edge orthopedic solutions and exceptional patient outcomes.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the center offers precise and efficient surgeries, minimal scarring, and faster recovery. Surgeries are completed in an astonishing 10-12 minutes, showcasing the center's commitment to healthcare excellence and innovation in Mohali and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)