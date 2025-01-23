Left Menu

Revolutionizing Joint Replacement: Mohali's Robotic Arthroplasty Center of Excellence

Park Grecian Hospital in Mohali has unveiled its Robotic Arthroplasty Center of Excellence, aiming to transform joint replacement surgeries. Spearheaded by Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja, the center leverages robotic technology to enhance patient outcomes with faster surgeries, minimal scarring, and quicker recovery, establishing a new benchmark in orthopedic care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Mohali, Park Grecian Hospital is setting a new standard in orthopedic care with the launch of its Robotic Arthroplasty Center of Excellence. The center promises to transform joint replacement surgeries through advanced robotic technology combined with specialized expertise.

Leading this innovative venture is Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja, an internationally acclaimed orthopedic surgeon known for his pioneering efforts in robotic joint surgery. With his leadership, the center aims to provide cutting-edge orthopedic solutions and exceptional patient outcomes.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the center offers precise and efficient surgeries, minimal scarring, and faster recovery. Surgeries are completed in an astonishing 10-12 minutes, showcasing the center's commitment to healthcare excellence and innovation in Mohali and beyond.

