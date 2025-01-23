Left Menu

Vision for All: A New Dawn in Ophthalmic Care

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi highlighted that 7 crore people in India are blind, with 80% of cases avoidable through timely treatment. The inauguration of Kalyanam Karoti Netra Sansthan aims to advance ophthalmic care with a 200-bed facility expanding to 400. The initiative reflects Indian philosophy of selfless service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:23 IST
  • India

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, while addressing the inauguration of the Kalyanam Karoti Netra Sansthan on the Mathura-Goverdhan road, revealed that 7 crore people in India suffer from blindness. Significantly, he emphasized that 80% of these cases could have been prevented with timely medical intervention.

Satyarthi noted the urgent need for advanced ophthalmic facilities in India, while praising social organizations for leading efforts in the field, often ahead of government initiatives. He commended Indian philanthropists contributing medical aid to developing countries, reinforcing the concept of selfless service in Indian philosophy.

Special guest Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman of Bajaj Foundation, lauded the institution's goal of treating one lakh patients annually, urging service without ego. The event, attended by numerous dignitaries and spiritually inclined leaders, highlighted the collaboration between Indian and international entities in healthcare advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

