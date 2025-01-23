Rapid Response to Guillain-Barre Syndrome Spike in Pune: A Deep Dive

Pune has reported a sharp increase in suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), with the count now at 67, as confirmed by city health officials on Thursday.

In response to the sudden surge, the state health department convened a Rapid Response Team earlier this week, following the identification of 24 initial cases. The team's objective is to investigate the reasons behind the spike in this immunological disorder.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is characterized by sudden muscle weakness and numbness, primarily affecting both pediatric and young-age groups. While not contagious enough to cause a widespread epidemic, medical professionals assure that most patients will achieve a full recovery with appropriate treatment. Surveillance continues in the Sinhgad Road area as part of containment efforts.

