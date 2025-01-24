Left Menu

Health Sector in Flux: Key Updates on Industry Giants and Influencers

The latest health news includes Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination, Abbott's strategy amid global challenges, and Purdue Pharma's opioid settlement. It highlights company strategies, profits, and regulatory warnings, painting a picture of significant movements within the health sector.

Updated: 24-01-2025 02:26 IST
The health sector is seeing significant developments as major players navigate complex challenges. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. retains legal fees from Merck litigations and faces opposition in his nomination as HHS Secretary due to his past vaccine skepticism.

Abbott Laboratories is banking on new launches and glucose monitor sales to offset potential losses from currency fluctuations and a slowdown in China. Meanwhile, Elevance Health has alleviated investor concerns with a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, despite challenges in its Medicaid business.

In other news, Purdue Pharma has reached a $7.4 billion settlement over its role in the opioid crisis, signaling a major development in pharmaceutical accountability. The FDA has issued new warnings about allergic reactions to certain multiple sclerosis drugs, underscoring ongoing regulatory vigilance.

