Long Covid: Persistent Struggles and Unseen Challenges

A study reveals that nearly two-thirds of patients with long Covid face ongoing symptoms such as fatigue, cognitive issues, and exercise intolerance into the second year of illness. With no specific lab markers, the study underscores the need for cognitive and exercise evaluation in managing long Covid.

Updated: 24-01-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 04:02 IST
A recent study indicates that nearly two-thirds of long Covid patients continue to experience debilitating symptoms well into the second year post-infection. These include fatigue, cognitive impairment, and reduced exercise capacity, highlighting the persistent challenges faced by individuals with post-COVID-19 syndrome.

Conducted by researchers from Germany's Ulm University, the study surveyed over 1,500 individuals aged 18-65 diagnosed with long Covid. Published in PLoS Medicine, the findings show 68% of these patients report ongoing symptoms such as neurocognitive disturbances and breathlessness. Significant reductions in exercise performance metrics, including handgrip strength and maximal oxygen consumption, were also noted.

The authors emphasize that while previous research has explored post-Covid health issues, long-term outcomes remain uncertain. They recommend regular cognitive and exercise assessments in clinical settings for long Covid patients. The study calls for extended observational research to better understand the factors influencing recovery prospects.

