Left Menu

WHO Scrambles to Cut Costs Amid U.S. Departure

The WHO is set to cut costs and reassess program priorities in response to the U.S. withdrawal. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed staff about the financial strain and outlined measures like reducing travel expenditures and freezing recruitment in a recent memo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:40 IST
WHO Scrambles to Cut Costs Amid U.S. Departure
Representative Image Image Credit:

The World Health Organization is poised to tighten its budget following the United States' decision to leave, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The announcement poses significant financial challenges for the agency.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a memo to staff dated January 23, highlighted the intensified financial strain. He outlined plans to dramatically cut travel costs and implement a hiring freeze as part of broader austerity efforts.

The organization will also reassess its health program priorities, aiming to adapt to the foreseen budgetary constraints and maintain key initiatives amid reduced funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025