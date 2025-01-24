WHO Scrambles to Cut Costs Amid U.S. Departure

The World Health Organization is poised to tighten its budget following the United States' decision to leave, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The announcement poses significant financial challenges for the agency.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a memo to staff dated January 23, highlighted the intensified financial strain. He outlined plans to dramatically cut travel costs and implement a hiring freeze as part of broader austerity efforts.

The organization will also reassess its health program priorities, aiming to adapt to the foreseen budgetary constraints and maintain key initiatives amid reduced funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)