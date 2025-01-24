WHO Scrambles After U.S. Withdrawal
The World Health Organization is implementing cost-cutting measures and reassessing health program priorities after the U.S. announced its exit. U.S. President Trump cited mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason. The U.S. withdrawal, which is a significant financial blow to the WHO, will be completed in 2026.
The World Health Organization is facing difficult financial decisions after the United States declared its intention to withdraw from the global health body. This announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump at the start of his second term, criticizing the WHO for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an internal memo from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization is set to implement several cost-saving measures, including a reduction in travel expenses and a halt on recruitment. The memo was confirmed as genuine by a WHO spokesperson, though no further comment was provided.
The U.S. is a crucial financial supporter of the WHO, contributing 18% of its funding. The United Nations verified that the U.S. withdrawal is slated for January 22, 2026, intensifying the financial pressure on the organization amid its $6.8 billion budget for 2024-2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump's Bold Geopolitical Gambit: Rewriting Boundaries
Supreme Court rejects President-elect Donald Trump's bid to delay sentencing in his New York hush money case, reports AP.
Donald Trump Set for Grand Return as 47th US President
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump Forge Diplomatic Path
Donald Trump Returns to Washington: A Second Inauguration Amidst Protests and Celebrations