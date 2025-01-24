WHO Scrambles After U.S. Withdrawal

The World Health Organization is facing difficult financial decisions after the United States declared its intention to withdraw from the global health body. This announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump at the start of his second term, criticizing the WHO for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an internal memo from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization is set to implement several cost-saving measures, including a reduction in travel expenses and a halt on recruitment. The memo was confirmed as genuine by a WHO spokesperson, though no further comment was provided.

The U.S. is a crucial financial supporter of the WHO, contributing 18% of its funding. The United Nations verified that the U.S. withdrawal is slated for January 22, 2026, intensifying the financial pressure on the organization amid its $6.8 billion budget for 2024-2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)