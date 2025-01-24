Left Menu

The Oxygen Connection: Uncovering Fertility Risks in Men

A new study highlights how testis hypoxia, caused by conditions like sleep apnoea and high-altitude exposure, affects male fertility. The review identifies links between low oxygen levels in testes and sperm quality. Despite known impacts on fertility, more research is needed to understand downstream consequences.

Updated: 24-01-2025 15:23 IST
In a groundbreaking study published in Nature Reviews Urology, researchers unveil how a lack of oxygen, known as testis hypoxia, may have a profound impact on male fertility. Conditions such as sleep apnoea and high-altitude exposure are found to contribute significantly to declining sperm quality.

Leading the research, Tessa Lord from The University of Newcastle, Australia, outlines that chronic conditions causing testis hypoxia could be responsible for reduced reproductive health in men. Notably, varicocele and sleep apnoea are identified as pivotal factors in this function deficit.

While immediate effects on fertility due to temporary altitude exposure may only be short-lived, the consequences for lifelong reproductive health and subsequent generations' fertility remain inadequately understood, demanding more scientific inquiry.

