Left Menu

Revolutionizing Heart Health: The Rise of Abelacimab

A new study highlights that the experimental blood-thinner abelacimab significantly reduces bleeding risks in atrial fibrillation patients compared to standard treatments like rivaroxaban. In trial comparisons, abelacimab reduced severe bleeding episodes by up to 69%. The drug, which has garnered fast-track FDA designation, belongs to a novel class of anticoagulants called Factor XI inhibitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:30 IST
Revolutionizing Heart Health: The Rise of Abelacimab

Patients coping with atrial fibrillation and using an experimental blood-thinning drug, abelacimab, experienced significantly fewer bleeding incidents compared to those on standard treatments, a recent study reveals. This breakthrough prompted an early termination of the trial, underscoring abelacimab's potential in managing bleeding risks.

The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, involved 1,287 participants who were either injected monthly with varying doses of abelacimab or took a daily oral dose of rivaroxaban. Abelacimab, a pioneering Factor XI inhibitor, works by blocking a blood protein crucial for clotting, but minimally linked to hemostasis.

Gastrointestinal bleeding, a common complication of blood thinners, was dramatically reduced in the trial. Notably, the 150mg dose of abelacimab cut bleeding by a staggering 93%. While the trial didn't assess stroke prevention, the FDA has fast-tracked the drug for clot prevention in atrial fibrillation and cancer patients, setting a promising path for its future in cardiovascular treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025