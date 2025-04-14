Piastri's Triumph in Bahrain: A Pole-to-Flag Victory

In a milestone achievement, Oscar Piastri celebrated his 50th Formula One race with a stunning pole-to-flag victory in Bahrain, trailing by just three points to his McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the championship standings.

Norris, on the other hand, faced setbacks with a five-second penalty for a jumped start from the grid's sixth position, ultimately securing third place after an intense race. Mercedes' George Russell managed to fend off Norris in a nail-biting duel for the second spot, with Russell escaping penalties for a drag reduction system breach.

Piastri's win marked McLaren's first triumph at the Bahrain circuit, a track that had consistently challenged them since its initial Grand Prix in 2004. As the Constructors' standings see McLaren in top place, the race unfolded with drama, from pit signal errors impacting Max Verstappen's position to Norris' struggle with overtakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)