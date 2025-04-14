Trump Administration Defends Tariff Tactics Amid Market Fluctuations

Amid turbulent market conditions, the Trump administration officials took to television networks on Sunday to ardently defend President Donald Trump's economic policies. The defense followed a week marked by significant market fluctuations and a sudden reversal on some of the administration's steep tariffs.

White House advisors portrayed confidence in the face of President Trump's inconsistent tariff policies on international imports. They reiterated the administration's agenda despite shifting narratives, a hallmark of Trump's campaign promises for the 2024 elections. Officials like Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and trade adviser Peter Navarro highlighted both national security and economic leverage as core reasons for current tariff decisions.

Despite ongoing market challenges, the administration remained optimistic about potential trade negotiations with key global allies and emphasized efforts to reinvigorate US manufacturing, all the while managing an especially tense trade relationship with China over issues like drug trade and currency manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)