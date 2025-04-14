Left Menu

New Train Route Honors Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 01:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a new train route was launched, connecting his birthplace in Madhya Pradesh to New Delhi, coinciding with his birth anniversary celebrations.

The inauguration by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marks a significant effort to enhance connectivity and acknowledge Ambedkar's contributions as the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced future plans for a Bharat Gaurav train to link significant sites related to Ambedkar's life, aiding his followers in visiting these locations. The new Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Kota-New Delhi Express promises economic and social benefits alongside improved travel convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

