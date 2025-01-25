Crows Test Positive for Bird Flu, Poultry Remains Safe in Maharashtra

In a significant development following the death of over 60 crows from bird flu in Udgir city, Maharashtra's Latur district has received good news. Samples collected from various poultry farms and chicken centres have tested negative for the bird flu, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Authorities conducted thorough inspections in a five-kilometer radius of where the affected crows were discovered. Samples from a broiler centre in Dhalegaon also tested negative, confirming the safety of the area's poultry. Health officials assured the public that consuming properly-cooked poultry is safe.

Meanwhile, approximately 4,200 chicks were reported dead at an Ahmedpur tehsil poultry farm after the crow incident. However, their tests for bird flu also came back negative, further reassuring the district's poultry industry. Authorities have emphasized the importance of adhering to sanitation protocols in poultry farms.

(With inputs from agencies.)