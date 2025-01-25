Gas Leak at Ambulance Service Sparks Health Scare
A gas leak from an air-conditioning unit at the 108 ambulance service office in Teynampet led to 14 employees being hospitalized for observation. Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the hospital. Despite the incident, emergency call services were immediately diverted and continued without interruption.
- Country:
- India
In a sudden turn of events, fourteen employees from the 108 ambulance service office in Teynampet were hospitalized on Saturday due to a gas leak from a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian personally visited the affected employees at the Government Royapettah Hospital, discussing their conditions with attending doctors. He later shared images of the visit on social media platform X. The 108 service office, known for handling emergency public service calls, faced a temporary glitch due to the gas exposure.
According to an ambulance service official, the employees were hospitalized merely for observation as they showed symptoms like coughing and throat hoarseness. Service continuity was assured by redirecting calls to another facility in Pudukottai while the Chennai centre quickly resumed operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)