Gas Leak at Ambulance Service Sparks Health Scare

In a sudden turn of events, fourteen employees from the 108 ambulance service office in Teynampet were hospitalized on Saturday due to a gas leak from a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian personally visited the affected employees at the Government Royapettah Hospital, discussing their conditions with attending doctors. He later shared images of the visit on social media platform X. The 108 service office, known for handling emergency public service calls, faced a temporary glitch due to the gas exposure.

According to an ambulance service official, the employees were hospitalized merely for observation as they showed symptoms like coughing and throat hoarseness. Service continuity was assured by redirecting calls to another facility in Pudukottai while the Chennai centre quickly resumed operations.

