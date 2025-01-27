Left Menu

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Claiming Lives in Maharashtra: A Detailed Report

A man suspected to have Guillain-Barre Syndrome has died in Solapur, Maharashtra. Pune has reported over 100 cases of the nerve disorder. Health officials are monitoring the situation; 16 patients require ventilator support. Surveillance teams are actively assessing the area's residents for symptoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-01-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 09:45 IST
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Claiming Lives in Maharashtra: A Detailed Report
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Solapur suspected of contracting Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has passed away, marking what could be Maharashtra's first death suspected from this syndrome, confirmed health officials.

Cases in Pune have surged past 100, with an alarming 16 patients on ventilator support. The Rapid Response Team is scaling up surveillance efforts in affected zones.

While GBS is typically found in younger populations, experts indicate it is not expected to escalate into an epidemic or pandemic, noting most patients can achieve full recovery with prompt treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025