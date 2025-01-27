Guillain-Barre Syndrome Claiming Lives in Maharashtra: A Detailed Report

A man from Solapur suspected of contracting Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has passed away, marking what could be Maharashtra's first death suspected from this syndrome, confirmed health officials.

Cases in Pune have surged past 100, with an alarming 16 patients on ventilator support. The Rapid Response Team is scaling up surveillance efforts in affected zones.

While GBS is typically found in younger populations, experts indicate it is not expected to escalate into an epidemic or pandemic, noting most patients can achieve full recovery with prompt treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)